House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) released security footage from the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots to the public on Friday.

Johnson took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a link to a House website containing five pages of videos with roughly 20 videos per page.

Follow the link below to view the January 6th tapes for yourself.



To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government we must have transparency. This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker.



This website will be updated… November 17, 2023

More here.