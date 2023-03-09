House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Breitbart News on Wednesday that he intends to fully release to the public the tens of thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol surveillance footage from January 6, 2021.

McCarthy’s comments came during a wide-ranging hourlong on-camera interview in the ceremonial U.S. House speaker’s office in his first sit-down interview since Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired on his program some never-before-seen clips of such surveillance footage earlier this week.

“Yeah,” McCarthy said when asked if the tapes will be fully released to the public.

“We just want to make sure we go through them all, and it takes time,” he continued. “The first thing that Tucker said too, he didn’t want to show any exits to cause any problems. We asked the Capitol Police, ‘Were there any concerns?’ They came back with one, and we mitigated that, but it was interesting, that one that they had a problem with, Eric Swalwell had had up on the internet for the last two years showing that part.”

McCarthy’s interview was taped as part of the latest On The Hill video special from Breitbart News, a long-form series of in-depth interviews and specials. He previously sat for one taped in late 2021 and released in January 2022 that laid the foundation for the House Republicans’ midterm message. McCarthy, in that special, first detailed the House GOP agenda the “Commitment to America” and made several major promises including that he would remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee if elected speaker. More than a year later, within days of getting elected speaker, McCarthy delivered on those promises and kicked Swalwell, Schiff, and Omar off those committees.

READ MORE