House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he finds the deplatforming of Newsmax “very concerning,” promising Congress would hold hearings about the matter soon.

Appearing on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” on Monday, the speaker told hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith that “you’re going to see action taken, because we believe it’s responsible to allow everybody to have a choice of what news they want to listen to.”

Last week AT&T DirecTV shocked congressional Republicans and conservatives across the nation when it abruptly removed Newsmax, the 4th highest-rated cable news channel, watched by 25 million Americans, from its channel lineup.

“It really comes down to a free speech matter, and Newsmax should never be punished simply because they’re a conservative news outlet,” McCarthy said.

AT&T, the majority owner of satellite distributor DirecTV, cut Newsmax’s signal at midnight ET on Wednesday, citing “cost-cutting.”

