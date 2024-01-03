SPEAKER JOHNSON: Border is ‘Disaster of President’s Own Design’

EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, accompanied by a group of 64 other Republican legislators, visited the small Texas border city of Eagle Pass to receive a security briefing on the latest surge that saw more than 70,000 migrants cross the Rio Grande into the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector in December. Although the pace of migrant crossings has slowed in recent days, on Wednesday, Johnson made clear the responsibility for the record-breaking crossings at the border falls directly on the President’s failed policies.

“Last month alone, we saw the most illegal border crossings in recorded history,” Speaker Johnson said after touring the border region, visiting a Border Patrol processing facility nearby, and receiving a security briefing. “It’s an unmitigated disaster, it’s a disaster of the president’s own design.”

