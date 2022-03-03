EXCLUSIVE: A new teaser trailer has dropped for Spaz, the Scott Leberecht-directed film that is world premiering in the Documentary Feature Competition at this month’s SXSW. The doc tells the life story of Steve “Spaz” Williams, who is considered a pioneer in computer animation after his groundbreaking work in the 1990s on Jurassic Park and for Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light + Magic.

The film is an intimate account that examines Williams’ life story and events surrounding the historical moment when digital dinosaurs walked onto the silver screen in Jurassic Park. Williams and a chorus of expert witnesses recount a dramatic tale of rebellion and revolution at Lucasfilm’s ILM in the early ’90s — a time when creating realistic creatures with a computer was considered impossible. Decades later, Williams still struggles to reckon with his chaotic past.

Read more at Deadline