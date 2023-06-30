Several attendees at the California Department of Justice’s final Reparations Task Force meeting created a scene during the public comment section of the event Thursday, demanding reparations from the board.

Several excited California residents took advantage of their opportunity to address the board directly, yelling into the mic that the time for reparations is “now!”

One encouraged the crowd to raise their fists and chant their desires for restitution, while another stood up and screamed for a “divorce” settlement between Black Americans and the rest of the country.

The Reparations Task Force meeting this week represented the final one in a series of public events facilitating discussions between California residents and state officials about establishing potential restitution for perceived inequality between African Americans and the rest of America stemming from slavery and centuries of discrimination.

