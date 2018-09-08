TC PALM:

A federal judge has ordered 32 counties statewide to provide sample ballots in Spanish to accommodate thousands of Puerto Ricans who moved to Florida after Hurricane Maria.

Federal Judge Mark Walker issued an order Friday, calling English-language ballots a detriment to voters who only speak Spanish.

“Voting in a language you do not understand is like asking this Court decide the winner of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry — ineffective, in other words,” Walker said in the opinion.

The lawsuit was filed by a coalition of groups that advocate for civic engagement for Latino voters against the Department of State and 32 elections supervisors throughout the state.