The most powerful rocket ever built put on quite a show during its debut space launch.

With a mighty roar, the first-ever integrated Starship rocket soared toward space today (April 20) from SpaceX’s seaside Starbase facility at Boca Chica Beach here on South Texas’ Gulf Coast at 9:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT; 8:33 a.m. local Texas time).

It was a spectacular and surreal sight: The 394-foot-tall (120 meters) Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, rose off Starbase’s orbital launch mount atop a pillar of flame generated by its 33 first-stage Raptor engines. Starship kept climbing in defiance of its tremendous bulk, its shiny, stainless-steel body reflecting the Texas morning sun all the while.

READ MORE