NBC News – Kennedy Space Center:

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to lift off aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 4:33 p.m. ET.

SpaceX is set to launch its first astronaut crew into orbit Wednesday afternoon, a flight that marks the return of human spaceflight from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The countdown to launch is underway. Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to lift off aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 4:33 p.m. ET on a test flight to the International Space Station. The historic launch will be the first time that NASA astronauts have flown to the orbiting lab in a commercially built spacecraft.

It will also be the first time that human passengers are launched into orbit from the U.S. since NASA retired its space shuttle fleet in 2011.

Youtube live stream:

