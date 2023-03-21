Jeff Watters and his friends weren’t sure what to think of the streaking lights that dashed across the Sacramento night sky late Friday.

About seven meteor-like blazes appeared to dart by around 9:30 p.m., diverting attention from ongoing St. Patrick’s Day revelry, as evidenced by video that Watters took.

“It looked crazy,” Watters said in a written statement to The Times. “We thought maybe it was some Starlink or SpaceX thing or something, but that didn’t really make sense.”

Turns out, the spectacle was created by flaming “orbital debris” reentering the Earth’s atmosphere above Northern California, after years spent orbiting the Earth since being discarded from the International Space Station in 2020, according to Smithsonian astronomer Jonathan McDowell.

“We knew this object was going to reenter sometime this weekend, but we didn’t know exactly when,” McDowell said — or where, for that matter.

