Despite the unsuccessful first launch for Elon Musk’s Starship, experts still believe that space tourism is about to go mainstream, with more and more people signing up for a once-in-a-lifetime holiday in orbit.

There’ll be no sea and little sunshine on these trip, but some bold vacationers could try to fit in some sex.

However, a new report warns that space sex could be a danger that the space tourism industry isn’t prepared for.

As long ago as 2005, space tourism operator Space Adventures announced a potential “honeymoon in space” for two tourists in a cramped Russian Soyuz capsule on the way to International Space Station.

