Space sex risks ‘uncontrolled human conception’ with ‘unwelcome sperm mutations’

Despite the unsuccessful first launch for Elon Musk’s Starship, experts still believe that space tourism is about to go mainstream, with more and more people signing up for a once-in-a-lifetime holiday in orbit.

There’ll be no sea and little sunshine on these trip, but some bold vacationers could try to fit in some sex.

However, a new report warns that space sex could be a danger that the space tourism industry isn’t prepared for.

As long ago as 2005, space tourism operator Space Adventures announced a potential “honeymoon in space” for two tourists in a cramped Russian Soyuz capsule on the way to International Space Station.

