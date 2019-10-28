NEW YORK POST:

A woman in rural Michigan was stunned Saturday when a Samsung satellite fell from the sky and landed in her front yard.

Nancy Welke of Merrill heard a crash around 8:45 a.m. and found the space gear, still humming and flashing, nestled in leaves on her property, the Gratiot County Herald reported.

“Unbelievable,” Welke posted on Facebook. “Look what just fell out of the sky and 911 is baffled and it’s caught up in our tree.”

The four-legged object was outfitted with an aluminum foil-wrapped box, solar panels and several “Samsung” plaques.

Inside the box — which read “SpaceSelfie” — were two large cameras and a Samsung cellphone, Welke said.