Following its official creation this past December, the Space Force is looking for ideas on what the members of the newest branch of the U.S. military should be called.

“The U.S. Space Force is looking for feedback from U.S. military space professionals on what Space Force members should be called – similar to how the Air Force refers to its members as ‘Airmen’ or the Army refers to its members as ‘Soldiers,’” the Space Force wrote in a statement on its website.

It continued: “Given the significance a name has to the identity and culture of an organization, the Space Force is taking a deliberate approach to ensure Space Force member titles and ranks appropriately convey the nature of the newest Armed Forces branch and the domain in which it operates.”