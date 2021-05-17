NY POST

A lieutenant colonel in the Space Force has been removed from his post — after he went on a podcast to claim that Marxism is invading the military, according to a report. Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier was temporarily reassigned after going on a podcast and touting his book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military,” according to military.com. “This decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast,” a Space Force spokesman told the outlet. “Lt Gen. (Stephen) Whiting has initiated a command directed investigation on whether these comments constitute prohibited partisan political activity,” the statement said. Lohmeier, commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado, got into hot water after appearing on the conservative podcast “Information Operation” last week. His book claims that a “neo-Marxist agenda” has infiltrated the military. “The diversity, inclusion and equity industry and the trainings we are receiving in the military … is rooted in critical race theory, which is rooted in Marxism,” Lohmeier told podcast host L. Todd Wood, military.com reported. He insisted that his book is not political, but rather a warning about the increased politicization of the armed forces — some of which he said he’s seen first-hand.

