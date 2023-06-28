A social media user waiting to board a Southwest flight recently cried foul over an apparent “pre-boarding scam” involving wheelchairs — while the airliner stresses that its policy complies with the law.

Passengers are known to get antsy boarding and exiting planes, but Paul, whose Twitter handle is @trendready, complained about how some fellow flyers are possibly attempting to game the system by requesting wheelchair assistance in order to be the first ones on a flight before takeoff.

“Pre-boarding scam at @SouthwestAir,” he claimed in a Saturday tweet with a photo of a line of people in wheelchairs. “20 passengers boarding using a wheelchair and probably only 3 need one to deplane.”

The airline replied to the complaint but admitted it had little power to stop any possible trickery.

“We’re sorry for any disappointment, Paul,” Southwest tweeted. “We work hard to maintain the integrity of the boarding process while providing appropriate accommodations for all who fly. Since many disabilities aren’t visible, we’re unable to question the validity of preboarding requests.”

