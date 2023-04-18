THOUSANDS of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed after the company issued a ground stoppage on all flights across the US following a systemwide outage.

The latest travel delays from Southwest come just four months after the carrier suffered a meltdown over the Christmas holiday rush that saw nearly 17,000 flights canceled.

Southwest requested a ground stoppage at around 10.30am on Tuesday while they worked on fixing “intermittent technology issues.”

“As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible,” the airline replied to several customer complaints on Twitter.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that Southwest requested a pause in all of the airline’s departures.

