A plane almost collided with a helicopter at a Southern California airport Saturday, just days after the Federal Aviation Administration held a summit on rising safety concerns.

FAA officials said a Southwest flight was approaching a runway at the Hollywood Burbank Airport Saturday around 9.50am when an air traffic controller noticed a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter on the same runway.

According to an FAA statement, the helicopter had been practicing touch-and-go landings. After noticing the issue, the controller told the plane to wrap around.

No one was injured and the matter is under investigation by the FAA at this time.

A similar situation unfolded at the Burbank airport in February after a Mesa Airlines flight was told to abort its landing as a SkyWest plane was given the go-ahead for take off on the same runway. That was the fourth incident of its kind in 2023.

