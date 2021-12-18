NEW YORK POST:

Southwest chief executive Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing at a Senate hearing where he questioned the health benefits of masks on airplanes, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Reuters.

Kelly appeared Wednesday at the Senate Commerce hearing with the CEOs of United Airlines and American Airlines as well as a senior Delta Air Lines executive and the head of a flight attendants union.

The other airlines did not immediately comment on whether their executives had been tested for COVID-19.

Southwest confirmed Kelly’s positive test after Reuters learned of it through other officials. Kelly did not wear a mask for parts of the hearing and questioned the health benefit of masks on airplanes.

More from the NY Post