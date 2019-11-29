NY POST

It was a white Thanksgiving in Southern California, as a “weather whiplash” storm dumped several inches of snow in some regions — and helped to extinguish a wildfire, according to a new report. Up to 8 inches of snow fell in some parts of the Antelope Valley, at the western tip of the Mojave Desert, The Los Angeles Times reported. Over the last two days, Lancaster has seen 4 to 5 inches of snow and 3 inches fell in nearby Palmdale, the paper reported.

