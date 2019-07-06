CBS NEWS:

Southern California is bracing for more aftershocks after another powerful earthquake rocked the region, causing the most damage in the city of Ridgecrest. The magnitude 7.1 quake was felt from Los Angeles and all the way to Nevada. It caused injuries, sparked fires and closed roadways.

The latest earthquake happened just after 8 p.m. local time and was centered in the Mojave Desert near the town of Ridgecrest, which is still recovering from a 6.4 quake on the Fourth of July.

Social media showed a roller coaster on the Las Vegas strip swaying from the shockwaves as passengers made their way to the top of a 180-foot drop.

Convenience store owner Tony Abdullatif had just finished cleaning up his convenience store in Ridgecrest when his store was thrown into chaos yet again by a violent earthquake.

“I would say it’s like three or four times [worse] than yesterday,” Abdullatif said.

The quake rattled Dodger Stadium while the home team took on the San Diego Padres. Journalists at CBS Los Angeles were caught off-guard once again by the shaking. Only this time, they were live on the air.