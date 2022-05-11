KOMO NEWS:

A South Seattle convenience store owner says she’s leaving for good after an early-morning smash-and-grab on Tuesday.

The thieves who broke the doors at the owner’s QT Market on 33rd Ave South and Rainier Ave South also broke her heart.

Bezunesh Woldemarieam — known as Bella to her customers — has been in her Rainier Ave location for 10 years.

On Tuesday morning, thieves broke in and dragged the ATM out of the store. They also stole cash out of the registers and cigarettes off the wall, she said.

Upon arriving to the scene, police said the entrance was demolished and the front doors were shattered and removed from their hinges.

The store has been targeted four times, Bella said. She already put bars on the doors and windows in hopes of preventing break-ins. She even cut her hours, putting her safety ahead of her income.

When asked if she still feels safe at the location, Bella said no.

“I used to stay open until 10 p.m., and now I stay open until 8:30,” she said.

