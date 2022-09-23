It’s no secret that Joe Biden doesn’t have much credibility or respect from foreign leaders. But we’ve never heard the kind of dripping contempt that was expressed by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on a hot mic recording obtained by the South China Morning Post.

Biden gave his annual speech to the UN General Assembly and promised to increase the U.S. contribution to the UN Global Fund — a promise that would need congressional approval. President Soon expressed his feelings about Biden’s abilities to get that done in rather colorful language.

“How could Biden not lose damn face if these f—ers do not pass it in Congress?” Yoon asked his aides on a hot mic Wednesday.

Fox News:

“He wasn’t speaking publicly on the stage but in passing, and although I don’t know who recorded it and how, I actually think it should be verified,” a South Korean official told reporters afterward, according to Yonhap. “I think it’s highly inappropriate to draw a link between private remarks and diplomatic accomplishments,” the official added, referring to criticism that Yoon had created a diplomatic disaster. “It’s quite regrettable that a diplomatic disaster is being talked about over something like that when he is doing everything to complete a demanding schedule in the national interest of the Republic of Korea.”

In a response worthy of Biden himself, Yoon’s spokesperson claimed he never said it.

