South Korean opposition leader stabbed in neck

BREAKING: South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has been stabbed in the neck



https://t.co/6uMGtTkYfr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 2, 2024

South Korean opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck with a knife on Tuesday by a man who pushed through a crowd pretending to be his supporter, police said.

Lee was surrounded by journalists and supporters at a construction site in the southern port city of Busan when a man lunged and struck him in the neck, South Korean television channels showed.

He was bleeding but conscious as he was rushed to a local university hospital, the Yonhap news agency reported, before being flown to the capital Seoul for surgery, according to an official from his party.

The assailant, a man in his 60s, “used an 18-centimetre knife — its blade is 13 centimetres long — which he purchased online”, Busan police officer Son Je-han said at a press briefing.

Police were seen wrestling the suspect, who displayed a pro-Lee slogan, to the ground. The man was arrested at the scene. His motive is “being investigated”, Son said.

The 59-year-old Lee was “walking to his car while talking to reporters when the attacker asked for his autograph”, a witness told local broadcaster YTN.

READ MORE