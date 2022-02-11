NBC NEWS:

A South Korean diplomat was punched on a New York City street Wednesday night by a random attacker who fled the scene, officials said.

The assault unfolded near the corner of East 35th Street and Fifth Avenue as the 53-year-old diplomat was walking with a friend at 8:10 p.m., according to the New York City Police Department.

The attacker didn’t say anything while punching the Korean official, who suffered a broken nose, police said. The victim even showed his South Korean diplomatic ID to the attacker, who fled toward Sixth Avenue.

The assault happened on the edge of Manhattan’s Koreatown and about a mile southwest of U.N. headquarters.

A representative of the South Korean consulate could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

There was no arrest as of Thursday morning, and a motive wasn’t immediately clear, a police spokesman said.

