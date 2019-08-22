THE HILL:

South Korea reportedly announced Thursday it is scrapping an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan over ongoing disputes over diplomacy and trade.

The arrangement was intended to share information between the two countries over the threat that North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs poses to them both. The decision to scrap it comes shortly after Pyongyang launched a series of short-range projectiles in part over what it sees as threatening military ramp-ups in South Korea and Japan.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement was set to be automatically renewed Saturday unless either side decided to cancel it.

Seoul accused Tokyo of creating a “grave change” by removing South Korea’s fast-track export status. Japan cited unspecified security concerns over the trade decision.

“Under this situation, we have determined that it would not serve our national interest to maintain an agreement we signed with the aim of exchanging military information which is sensitive to security,” Kim You-geun, a deputy director of the Korean National Security Council, said at a news conference, according to Reuters.