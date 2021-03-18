An Aventura veterinarian was arrested on Tuesday on allegations he possessed a trove of child pornography — and also sexually abused dogs.

Federal agents took Prentiss Madden, 40, into custody on charges of possession of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and animal abuse. Madden, the medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura, is being held at Miami’s Federal Detention Center.

On Wednesday, during his first court appearance, a judge ordered he be held until at least Friday, when another hearing will be held to determine whether he can be released to await trial.

