MSN

Early forecasts call for an above-average season, which runs June 1 to Nov. 30, which means there’s an increased chance of a landfall in Florida during a time of illness, economic hardship and social distancing.

If Florida experiences the misfortune of a hurricane on top of an epidemic this year, the encounter will be unlike any previous confrontation with the powerful storms.

If you lose power, it may take longer to get it back. If your house is damaged, the in-person insurance adjuster could be replaced by a phone app that will allow you to send your insurance company photos of the damage. At shelters, workers will conduct health screenings and temperature checks.

The impact of COVID-19 will affect our experience of hurricanes across the board, from the recommended items in family supply kits to procedures at the National Hurricane Center’s bunker-like headquarters outside Miami. Early forecasts call for an above-average season, which runs June 1 to Nov. 30, which means there’s an increased chance of a landfall in Florida during a time of illness, economic hardship and social distancing.

READ MORE AT MSN