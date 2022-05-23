YAHOO NEWS:

Health officials are investigating the state’s first presumptive positive case of monkeypox in South Florida.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County announced Sunday that it and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are conducting epidemiological investigations to determine any possible exposures or offer post-exposure treatment.

The singular case is related to international travel and the person is isolated, a state health department spokesperson said. The CDC will test a specimen for confirmation. No other cases had been identified.

The risk of contracting monkeypox “remains very low to the overall community,” a state health department spokesperson said. If a person has received the smallpox vaccine, the Broward health department said there is “likely cross-protection against monkeypox.”

