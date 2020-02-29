The State:

Most bookmakers place former Vice President Joe Biden as the favorite to win South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday.

Polling website FiveThirtyEight put Biden at a significant lead with 37.6% of likely voters, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 18.5% and former businessman Tom Steyer at 12.8%.

Betting site Bovada favors Biden as the candidate to win with odds of -1300, and Sanders second with +650. The odds on Steyer, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are +1,000.

