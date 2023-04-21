A South Carolina man convicted of killing a football player was released 16 years early by a retiring judge, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Jeroid Price, 43 — who was found guilty and convicted in 2003 for fatally shooting Carl Smalls at a Columbia nightclub, a crime that carried a 35-year prison sentence — was released last month in an order secretly penned by outgoing Circuit Judge Casey Manning on his final day in office.

Price’s release may have been fueled by the murderer’s good deeds while imprisoned.

But the ruling was never approved by the area’s chief judge, which is required by law, nor was it signed with proper notification to the victim’s family.

Smalls’ sister Andrianne said she was heartbroken over the early release, which came just as the family was paying tribute to the 20th anniversary of the football player’s death.

READ MORE