THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON:

South Bend, Indiana, has seen a dramatic increase in violent crime since Mayor Pete Buttigieg took office 2012, raising doubts about his ability to govern the city of 100,000.

Despite multiple promises and data-driven solutions from Buttigieg, a comprehensive look at South Bend’s official crime data reveals a systemic problem throughout his tenure. Data submitted by the South Bend police department to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting system are available through 2017; figures on 2018 and the first four months of 2019 were released in the public minutes of the South Bend Board of Public Safety meeting.*

Violent crime has risen year-on-year since Buttigieg took office in 2012. Last year marked the highest rate of violent crime in at least 20 years.