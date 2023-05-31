Many white South Africans will be forced to leave the country under the current regime’s latest apartheid legislation.

Now new government rules will make it nearly impossible for business owners to hire whites or Indians in the country. Controversial affirmative action policies mean blacks take precedence over whites in the job market.

This is the racist reality of South Africa today. This doesn’t make many headlines.

Over one million South Africans have migrated in the past 7 years.

The Epoch Times reported:

South Africa’s governing African National Congress (ANC) has drafted amendments to its recently-passed Employment Equity Act that labor experts and opposition parties say will ban “non-black Africans” from employment across most of the economy.



Under the ANC’s affirmative action and black economic empowerment (BEE) policies, instituted after it took power in 1994, companies are only permitted to employ a few white people, with management positions in particular largely reserved for black citizens.



Many white professionals continue to emigrate in search of employment, with millions now residing in countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.



According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 914,901 South African citizens emigrated between 2015 and 2020.



Dirk Hermann, of the Solidarity trade union, told The Epoch Times: “Our research shows that it’s not only skilled white South Africans leaving the country but also Indian, colored [mixed race] and black citizens.

