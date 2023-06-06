Last week, Gateway Pundit reported that farm murders in South Africa were declining even as murder rates in the Rainbow Nation exploded to three per hour. Tragically, there have been seven farm murders since last week, including two elderly couples brutally killed on the weekend.

Hennie and Anneke Claassen were brutally tortured and murdered on a farm outside Ohrigstad, while Pierre and Belinda de Kock were murdered on their farm outside Piketberg.

Hennie and Anneke Claassen (77 and 73) were the owners and managers of Echo Caves tourist attraction in Limpopo province (formerly Northern Transvaal). The incident happened on Saturday, 3 June 2023 around 1:30 pm.

Both Anneke and Hennie were tortured before being tragically set on fire while still alive, The South African reports: “Anneke’s son, Jan-Daniël Claasen, told Netwerk24 it seemed like two or three armed men overpowered her and dragged her to a passage where they set her alight while she was still alive. He said his mom was burned beyond recognition. Hennie was locked in a room in a separate farmhouse before the attacker set the place alight with him inside.“

No arrests have been made.

Another double murder took place in Piketberg in the Western Cape. The bodies of Pierre and Belinda de Kock were found by a worker on their farm on Sunday 4 June 2023, South Africa Today reports.

On June 1, 26-year-old farm manager Sibulele Potela was shot to death in the Eastern Cape near Cookhouse.

