BBC:

A fresh bout of mob violence in South Africa has left two people dead.

It began after a speech in the commercial hub Johannesburg by a veteran politician, who was trying to quell tensions over xenophobia.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi was heckled by a rowdy section of the crowd on Sunday, who later clashed with security forces.

Ten people, including two foreigners, were killed in the city last week when mobs attacked foreign-owned businesses.

The trouble led to diplomatic tensions with other African countries, most notably Nigeria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned Sunday’s violence, saying the authorities would “not allow sporadic lawlessness and violence to disrupt the safety and livelihoods of millions of South Africans and the majority of foreign nationals in our country who are law-abiding and have the right to conduct their lives and businesses in peace”.