The government of South Africa published a notice on Monday that it would grant diplomatic immunity to all attendees of the BRICS summit in August.

The notice immediately captured international attention because one of the scheduled attendees is Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March and South Africa is nominally obliged by treaty to enforce it.

BRICS is an economic alliance made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The BRICS nations, which were five of the fastest-growing economies in the world when the alliance was incorporated in 2009, aspire to create non-Western alternatives to institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The ICC was established with a treaty called the Rome Statute of 1998 and went into operation after 60 nations ratified the treaty in 2002. The number of signatories has doubled to 120 over the ensuing two decades.

