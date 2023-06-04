Revolver News

This is one of those story titles that makes you go, “Is this for real?” But then you actually open it up and realize it’s true, leaving you wondering what on earth is going on in our messed up progressive clown world. It seems that the South African government is not satisfied with merely seizing land from white farmers; they have now weaponized water, using it as a tool of hatred and division by introducing race quotas on something that is literally a cornerstone of life.

Newsweek: Newly-drafted regulations in South Africa are sparking anger over water usage for white people. The nation continues to grapple with the idea of race quota politics aimed at addressing the inequalities caused by apartheid. Last month, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) government published draft regulations that would implement race quotas for the allocation of water use licenses for businesses. The proposal requires all applicants for consumptive water use—where water is removed from available supplies without return to a resource system—to allocate shares to Black people based on the size of land. Business owners wanting more water usage would need to have a higher share of Black ownership.

