The House select committee overseeing the hearings for the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol has yet to contact the U.S. Secret Service about challenging Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony from Tuesday — even though USSS officials have publicly volunteered to speak with the committee, as a means of presumably rebutting Hutchinson’s claims against former President Donald Trump, according to James Rosen, Newsmax’s chief White House correspondent.

Citing a sourced report from Rosen, the Secret Service agents who were present with then-President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021 in the presidential motorcade vehicle, dubbed “The Beast,” are “ready and “eager” to speak with the House panel.

However, as of Wednesday afternoon, no representative from the House’s Jan. 6 panel has contacted the Secret Service about scheduling additional testimony.

