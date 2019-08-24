Trending Politics:

On August 10th, Epstein was found dead in his prison cell. Authorities quickly made sure to report that Epstein’s death was due to suicide which initially seemed odd considering the billionaire was previously on suicide watch. A source claims that he was murdered.

The source told Kuvin that “every square inch” in the cells at the prison where Epstein was detained were covered by cameras which means investigators would not have needed to conduct an investigation considering everything should be on camera.

The disclosure came in a letter dated on Thursday from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd and addressed to the leaders of the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, seeking details about the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death earlier this month.