‘Soup Nazi’: Woman chucks soup at kosher eatery employees in antisemitic tirade

NYC – woman caught tearing down Israel/US flag at ‘Hummus Kitchen’, throws soup at employee and gives middle finger when she realizes she’s being recorded.



Recognize her? DM us – possible first name ‘Myra’. pic.twitter.com/Xg8Obs0fgV — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 14, 2023

An angry young woman attempted to tear down an Israel/US flag at an Upper East Side kosher restaurant before hurling soup at an employee, flipping them off, and disappearing into the night, according to a disturbing video.

The “Soup Nazi” shouted “You are all Murderers!” as she also flipped over tables and chairs, police said.

The twisted antisemitic tirade unfolded at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Hummus Kitchen on Second Avenue, between 83rd and 84th streets, when the well-dressed blonde walked in and without provocation tried to take down an Israel-US flag standing in the doorway, police and employees said.

A 45-second video shows a worker calling cops amid the chaos as the vandal tries, but fails, to pull down the banner.

“He’s inside, he’s like inside of our awning. It’s a woman actually. She’s pulling it [the flag] down. She’s leaving, but she’s throwing all the chairs. She’s crazy,” the employee says.

The blonde bigot didn’t run from the camera but actually hammed it up.

A well-dressed woman targeted this blended Israel/US flag at the Hummus Kitchen cafe on the Upper East Side.

READ MORE