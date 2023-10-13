Sorry, It’s Not Cancel Culture When People Supporting Mass Murder Get Fired

Most law students like to argue. But there are some who, after cheering recent atrocities by Hamas terrorists, argued themselves out of a job. As proof that irony is taught in law school even though it’s not a listed course, one law student claimed that Israel “bears the full responsibility” for the butchery of Israeli women and children but now seems unwilling to take responsibility for her own statement. So a law firm did it for her and revoked her job offer.

A few cranks will claim this is the latest example of cancel culture. But that’s like calling a consumer’s brand preference a boycott. Cancel culture, in its more trivial form, typically involves shaming individuals into apology for actions or opinions deemed controversial but not particularly harmful. We can all imagine what types of Halloween costume you might wear later this month that would get you cancelled, even as no one is physically hurt by your selection. When deployed frivolously, canceling is counterproductive and a form of bullying. It often focuses on personal or historical wrongs and subjective moralities, drawing lines that are not universally accepted.

That’s not what happened here.

Publicly praising the beheading of infants and rape and murder of innocents isn’t a quibble about a costume or a poorly worded Facebook post. It’s a resignation letter from civil society. It’s legal to send that letter and it’s appropriate for society to accept it.

Those of us who are paying attention to modern trends aren’t surprised that this folly arose from a university setting. All too often, campus debates look less like an American townhall and more like a Roman Coliseum. Attendees are drawn to the events not for love for dialogue and discernment but a lust for anger and agitation.

All of my law school debates were civil, even when heated. Yet such decorum has become a quaint notion of the past, to be filed away in the same dusty cabinet as chivalry and being a good neighbor. Now, we are just as likely to wander down the quad and come upon arguments wielded as weapons with ferocious intensity. Empathy, nuance, and the humanity of discourse are casualties in this theatrical display of adversarial triumphalism. The jousters justify their caustic behavior as “juice worth the squeeze” without a hint of perspective that this has been the argument of dictators in every age.

