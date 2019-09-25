NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words…People are suffering. People are dying.”

Greta Thunberg’s impassioned speech at the UN’s Climate Action Summit was a remarkable act of courage. Scolding world leaders on an international stage would be a tall task for a seasoned politician, let alone a 16-year-old student-activist.

However, emotion must not be confused with scientific credibility, and in this case, the “science” behind Thunberg’s pleas for help is (mostly) wrong, and her message dangerously misguided.

First, the science: Despite the tearful claims of stolen childhoods, suffering and death, Greta’s generation has grown up in the most prosperous time in human history. Global hunger is at an all-time low. Fewer live in poverty than ever before. Life expectancy is up. Disease is generally down.



