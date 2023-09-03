Soros Son Vows ‘No Retreat’ From Europe, Warns Trump and ‘MAGA-Style’ Republicans Threaten EU Unity

The son of Hungarian activist billionaire George Soros and chairman of Open Society Foundations rejected claims that his globalist funding operation will “retreat” from Europe, while warning that former President Donald Trump poses a risk to EU “unity” if re-elected.Alex Soros, the scion of the Soros empire and recently installed head of the Open Society Foundations (OSF), said this week that his organisation is still intent on interfering in Europe, saying that the continent “remains of huge strategic importance to the work of OSF”.Writing in POLITICO, the 37-year-old leftist philanthropist said that reports claiming that his group is planning on leaving Europe were “misleading”, but caveated that the focus of the Soros machine will likely shift east as the “future of accountable, democratic government in Europe is now being determined not just in Paris and Berlin but also in Warsaw, Kyiv and Prague.”

“This isn’t any kind of a retreat,” Soros maintained, while acknowledging that OSF will be reducing the number of its employees “significantly” in order to “ensure more money goes out to where it’s most needed.”Part of this shift towards the east, he said, will be doubling down on Ukraine, which has seen $250 million in Soros cash pour into the country since 2014, representing one of the “largest independent funders of Ukrainian civil society and citizen groups” according to the OSF.The Soros heir went on to say that the Open Society Foundations will continue to back efforts to see the European Union expand its borders with the incorporation of Moldova and the Western Balkan states.

