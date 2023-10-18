Soros Network Closes Offices, Reduces Staff

Plans are underway to close offices across the $25 billion international network of the grant-making, non-profit founded by billionaire George Soros.

Bloomberg reported that employees of the Open Society Foundations’ Africa operations received written notice last week outlining the next steps of the process, which had been announced in June.

Those steps include closing half a dozen offices in Africa in addition to its Baltimore and Barcelona locations, according to a copy of the emails obtained by Bloomberg. The moves will result in a reduction of more than 40% of its workforce.

“With the decision by the board in June to cut the staff by more than 40%, our staffing size and footprint by necessity needs to diminish,” Binaifer Nowrojee, OSF’s vice president of programs, said in one of the emails. “We no longer have the bandwidth to operate multiple small offices, and thus the decision to further reduce our locations.”

The move comes after Soros confirmed in June that he had handed over control of his company to his son Alex Soros, Bloomberg had reported earlier.

Over the years, the elder Soros has donated more than $32 billion to the nonprofit, which at the end of 2021 had more than 500 employees and donated money to humanitarian causes, and initiatives involving criminal justice reform and addressing climate change.

