Vote-by-mail “must become the default option for the vast majority of Americans” during the coronavirus epidemic, declared the Center for American Progress.

The Center for American Progress (CAP), which functions as somewhat of an idea factory for the Democratic Party, has been a central part of the progressive nerve center pushing the vote-by-mail scheme.

CAP is funded by Soros’s Open Society Foundations and joins scores of other Soros-financed groups using the virus to lobby for the overhaul of the U.S. election system.

Analysts have posited that such proposals help the Democratic Party. Republicans specifically fear the prospect of voter fraud, since mail-in voting would be harder to authenticate.

Danielle Root serves on the Democracy and Government Reform team at the CAP. She penned a column lamenting how “in-person voting still remains the most popular method of casting ballots in most states” although “voting by mail is used broadly in a handful of places.”

Root urges: “States officials must not delay in implementing vital policies such as vote by mail and extended early voting for upcoming elections—nor must Congress delay providing additional funding in the amount of $4 billion as recommended by noted experts for states to make all necessary upgrades to election procedures and infrastructure in time for upcoming elections.”

