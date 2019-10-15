Soros-Funded ACLU Demands Trump Free Pregnant Migrants into U.S. to Deliver Anchor Babies

BREITBART

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), partially funded by billionaire George Soros, is demanding President Trump’s administration release pregnant migrants at the United States-Mexico border into the interior of the U.S. In a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, ACLU attorneys request that instead of returning pregnant migrants to Mexico while they await their asylum hearings in the U.S. — a plan made possible by Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” deal — those migrants be released into the country so they can deliver their children, who would automatically obtain birthright American citizenship.

READ MORE AT BREITBART

Advertisements