BREITBART

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), partially funded by billionaire George Soros, is demanding President Trump’s administration release pregnant migrants at the United States-Mexico border into the interior of the U.S. In a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, ACLU attorneys request that instead of returning pregnant migrants to Mexico while they await their asylum hearings in the U.S. — a plan made possible by Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” deal — those migrants be released into the country so they can deliver their children, who would automatically obtain birthright American citizenship.

READ MORE AT BREITBART