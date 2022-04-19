Fox News

Liberal billionaire George Soros and his daughter, Andrea Soros Colombel, are bankrolling two entities that are supporting far-left politicians who back defunding the police, a Fox News Digital review of campaign finance records found. The Soros money has flowed to a joint fundraising committee and a PAC attached to the efforts. The joint fundraising venture, called Lead the Way 2022, includes the Way to Lead PAC, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush’s campaign committee, and the campaigns of the 12 other progressive politicians attempting to enter Congress. George Soros has long supported overhauling the criminal justice system. The financier has poured tens of millions into district attorney races and has dished out large sums to groups focused on police reform efforts, including financing a hub used by progressive activists pushing to dismantle the police. Andrea Soros Colombel, meanwhile, has kept a lower profile than her father. Despite this, she is propping up the current joint fundraising committee benefiting Bush and the other far-left politicians for the 2022 elections. According to Federal Election Commission records, Andrea Soros Colombel has shelled out $100,000 to Lead the Way 2022, the joint fundraising effort that includes the Way to Lead PAC and the campaigns of the progressive candidates.

