Billionaire statist George Soros has been helping Obama and globalist forces to federalize control over American police forces under the guise of pushing “criminal justice reform,” hacked e-mails and documents from his shadowy Open Society “philanthropic” empire revealed. From funneling tens of millions to radical activist groups and race-mongers to building what leaked documents refer to as a “national movement” to “reform” law-enforcement and working with the White House to do it, Soros fingerprints can be found all over the growing anti-police chaos that has enveloped U.S. cities in recent years. The agenda is clear: stripping communities of self-government and imposing federal cops.

The Soros plot outlined in Open Society Foundation documents involves, among other elements, helping Obama impose his United Nations-backed “guidelines” and “standards” on American police departments — at least at first. Eventually, the goal is to impose a national police force on America accountable not to local communities, as has traditionally and constitutionally been the case for centuries, but to the increasingly lawless federal executive branch. The implications for freedom and self-government of transferring control over police to the White House are massive.

As The New American has been reporting for decades, the establishment’s long-term goal is to centralize all coercive power in its own hands. A national police force — or at least federally controlled state and local police departments — are a crucial component of that agenda. While grassroots efforts and constitutional limitations on federal power have made the goal hard to achieve, the Obama administration has made more progress on nationalizing law-enforcement than any other president in U.S. history. Soros, widely ridiculed as “Dr. Evil” by critics, has helped in a major way.

