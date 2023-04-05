Democrat Janet Protasiewicz secured a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court over Republican Daniel Kelly on Tuesday night — but the pro-life group Students for Life Action said the real losers are the “innocent preborn babies who will face a death penalty.”

“Janet Protasiewicz, a judge who has been soft on crime and vocal on her bias for abortion, will take the seat on the state supreme court bench at the pleasure of corporate abortionists far and wide. The real loser tonight isn’t Kelly, but rather innocent preborn babies who will face a death penalty as Protasiewicz looks to undo years of pro-life laws,” the group said in an emailed statement.

Protasiewicz notably leaned into her left-wing worldview while campaigning, decrying the state’s election maps as “rigged” and accusing the U.S. Supreme Court of “incorrectly” deciding the Dobbs decision. Her victory means she will likely get to weigh in on a challenge to the state’s 1849 abortion ban, which went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I can tell you with certainty that if I’m elected on April 4th, I’m sure that we will be looking — I am sure we will be looking — at that 1849 law,” Protasiewicz said at a campaign stop in March, adding that she “believe[s] in a woman’s right to choose.”

