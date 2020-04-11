Voice of Europe:

A news outlet backed by financier George Soros in the United Kingdom is using people’s increased sensitivity during the coronavirus pandemic to push an anti-family agenda and call for families to be abolished.

The news outlet openDemocracy published an article entitled “The coronavirus crisis shows it’s time to abolish the family” on its website where the author, Sophie Lewis, argues against the nuclear family’s perceived shortcomings, which supposedly the crisis has only exacerbated.

The article claims that homes are unsafe environments and the coronavirus will lead to a rise in abuse, making strong claims that private households feature “child rape” and “queer bashing”.

The author asserts that “queer and feminized” people are not safe inside homes.

