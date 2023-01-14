Breitbart

Soros-backed Loudoun County, Virginia, Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj issued a list of crimes her office will no longer be involved in prosecuting. Misdemeanor charges including hit and run with property damage, eluding police, reckless driving under 90 miles per hour, and trespassing will not be handled by Biberaj’s office, according to a letter sent to judges obtained by ABC 7 News. According to Biberaj, her office seeks to focus resources on prosecuting violent crimes. “They will be prosecuted, there will be accountability, that doesn’t change,” she said at a press conference. “We’re offering transparency on what we’re going to do and how we’re going to our resources.” The letter says: As you may know, with the increase in the trials in Circuit Court and the introduction of body worn camera and related recordings in each case, the OCA is inundated and left with insufficient time to prosecute every infraction and low-level offense that is charged. To better serve our community and to ensure that we are providing safety and justice, we need to reallocate our resources towards the more egregious cases that are being charged by law enforcement and threaten the safety of our community. Biberaj has been criticized in the past for not prosecuting crimes, and her entire office was “removed and disqualified” from prosecuting a case for “deliberately misleading the Court and the public” in an attempt to “sell” a plea deal.

